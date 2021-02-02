Court in the act: Lawyer snapped having sex during virtual court hearing

A still image shows Héctor Cipriano Paredes Robles on a virtual call engaging in a sexual act with a woman during a court hearing.

A lawyer has been caught engaging in sexual activity while on camera during a live-streamed virtual court hearing.

Peruvian lawyer Héctor Cipriano Paredes Robles had been taking part in a hearing involving local gang Los Z de Chanchamayo when he left the judge and other viewers stunned with his X-rated display.

Robles was seen stripping naked while still on camera before kissing a naked woman.

The woman was then seen performing a sexual act on him while the court hearing was in session, local paper Todo Noticias reported.

The outraged judge, John Chachua Torres, immediately called a halt to proceedings — ripping into Robles for having "disrespected the dignity" of the court, Todo Noticias said.

"This lawyer has lacked the honour and dignity of the profession," the judge said.

The Junín Bar Association later also stressed that it "strongly rejects" the "obscene acts" as it called for a swift investigation into his future in law.

Robles, who has remained silent after the sex scandal, has been replaced in the case.

It's not the first time officials have been caught in the act.

In September, married Argentinian MP Juan Emilio Ameri resigned after cavorting with his girlfriend during a virtual session of congress — pulling down her top to engage in a sexual act.