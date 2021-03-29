Boydtown likely to be renamed because of 'racist' origin

Boydtown in southern NSW. Photo / Google Maps

A historic village in New South Wales will likely be renamed because of its "racist" links to slavery.

Boydtown on the state's south coast was named after Scottish-born entrepreneur Benjamin Boyd, who arrived in Australia in 1842.

Boyd is widely considered to have been Australia's first "Blackbirder" – a term describing the horrific practice of forcibly shipping Pacific Islanders to Australia to work on plantations in Queensland as slaves.

He also advocated for the keeping of slaves.

A plaque on the corner of his namesake road and Kurraba Rd describes him as a banker, merchant, pastoralist and whaler.

Property developer Lyon Group owns the majority of Boydtown, home to a caravan park, the historic Seahorse Inn pub, farming land and a planned residential site.

The company's managing director Mike Milliken told The Sydney Morning Herald he was "highly sympathetic to local Indigenous wishes" and would consider a name change.

Lyon Group has appointed a historian to assist with its review, Mr Milliken told the newspaper.

The news comes after NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean said he would investigate changing the name of Ben Boyd National Park, located near Eden on the south coast.

The Seahorse Inn at Boydtown, Eden. Photo / NSW Tourism

Last year, the Liberal MP told the ABC he was concerned about the issue.

"I have a huge amount of respect for our Indigenous people and their living history," Mr Kean said.

"Our national parks are about connecting people, not dividing them."

In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement and a renewed focus on Indigenous rights, Boyd's legacy has been thrust into the spotlight.

Indigenous leaders have called for places bearing Boyd's name to be changed.

BJ Cruse, chair of the Eden Local Aboriginal Land Council, said it was "a slap in the face" to have a place named after someone who wanted to have slaves.

"You immediately think if something is named after somebody, that person warrants some sort of honour because of the way they have conducted themselves," Mr Cruse told The Sydney Morning Herald.

"They could have named it after any race of person. I think government should set the mood by doing the right thing and change the names. Multicultural society should have a say in what the name should be."

Last year, one of the sporting houses at Neutral Bay Public School bore Boyd's name before it was changed to Waratah.

This is not the first time a location has floated changing its name.

In February, Lake Macquarie Council embarked on changing the name of Coon Island because of racist connotations.

The town was named after coal miner Herbert Heaney, the first recorded permanent resident on the island. Heaney received the nickname because his face was often covered with coal dust.

Iconic Aussie cheese brand Coon will be known as Cheer from July after a decision to rebrand.