Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will be stepping down at the end of the year from the top job at the company, which is under pressure from major airlines wanting to know how Boeing plans to fix problems in the manufacturing of its planes. Photo / AP

Boeing CEO David Calhoun will step down from the embattled plane-maker at the end of the year as part of a broad management shake-up following a series of mishaps at the American manufacturer.

Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing’s commercial aeroplanes unit, will retire immediately. Stephanie Pope, the company’s chief operating officer for less than three months, has taken over leadership of the key division.

The company said board chairman Lawrence Kellner, a former airline chief, won’t stand for re-election in May and will be replaced by a former Qualcomm CEO.

Boeing has been under intense pressure since early January when a panel blew off a brand-new Alaska Airlines 737 Max. Investigators say bolts that help keep the panel in place were missing after repair work at the Boeing factory.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has stepped up its scrutiny of the company, including putting a limit on production of 737s. An FAA audit of Boeing’s 737 factory near Seattle gave the company failing grades on nearly three dozen aspects of production. Boeing has until late May to give the FAA a plan for improvement.

Airline executives have expressed their frustration with the company, and even minor incidents involving Boeing jets have attracted extra attention.

Scrutiny of the company has reached its highest level since two Boeing 737 Max jets crashed in 2018 in Indonesia and 2019 in Ethiopia. In all, the crashes killed 346 people.

In a note to employees, Calhoun, 67, called the Alaska Airlines blowout a “watershed moment for Boeing”. that requires a “total commitment to safety and quality at every level of our company”.

“The eyes of the world are on us, and I know we will come through this moment a better company, building on all the learnings we accumulated as we worked together to rebuild Boeing over the last number of years,” he said.

Boeing’s most significant effort to improve quality has been the opening of discussions about bringing Spirit AeroSystems, which builds fuselages for the Max and many parts for that and other Boeing planes, back into the company.

Mistakes made at Spirit, which Boeing spun off nearly 20 years ago, have compounded the company’s problems. Bringing the work of key supplier Spirit back in-house would, in theory, give Boeing more control over the quality of manufacturing key aeroplane components.

Calhoun said the two companies are making progress in talks “and it’s very important”.

Calhoun said the decision to leave was his. Calhoun had been a Boeing director since 2009 when he became CEO in January 2020, replacing Dennis Muilenburg, who was fired in the aftermath of the Max crashes. In 2021, Boeing’s board raised the mandatory retirement age for CEO to keep Calhoun in the job.

Calhoun oversaw the Max’s return to service after a worldwide grounding that lasted nearly two years, and orders for the plane quickly picked up. Since then, however, a series of manufacturing flaws have delayed deliveries of new 737s and larger 787 Dreamliners to airlines, forcing the carriers to reduce growth plans.

Boeing has not filed its proxy statement for 2023, but previous filings show that Calhoun received compensation valued at more than $64.6 million from 2020 through 2022. Almost all of it was in the form of stock awards, options and bonuses.

A door plug area of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9, with panelling removed, is shown prior to inspection at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Photo / AP

Boeing, based in Arlington, Virginia, has lost more than US$23 billion since Calhoun took over, although most of that is residual damage from the two crashes. Boeing shares have fallen more than 40 per cent in that time – 24 per cent since the Alaska incident, through trading on Friday.

Last week, chief financial officer Brian West warned that the company burned between US$4b and US$4.5b more cash than it expected in the first quarter as it slowed down aeroplane production after the Alaska Airlines accident.

The company has tapped former Qualcomm CEO Steven Mollenkopf to become the new board chairman and lead the search for Calhoun’s replacement.