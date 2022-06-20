An Australian teenager has been arrested while driving a motorised chilly bin full of cannabis, with the police even deploying a helicopter to apprehend the "mobile marijuana unit".
The 17-year-old from Melbourne attracted the attention of his neighbours as he cruised the streets of his neighbourhood, 9 News reported.
The homemade contraption, which came complete with a road sign for decoration, was then tracked down by the police with the help of a helicopter unit.
Cops found cannabis prepared for sale, electronic scales and a dirty bong inside the chilly bin, which they dubbed a "mobile marijuana unit".
News of the scheme quickly went viral online, and was labelled "deals on wheels", with many praising the young lad for his creativity.
"Not going to lie, a part of me would be a little impressed," one person noted.