Police will carry out an investigation into the death of a 4-month-old boy in Queensland. Photo / Getty Images

Police are investigating the death of a 4-month-old boy after the baby was transported from a residence to a Queensland hospital.

Police said paramedics took the baby from a residence to Bundaberg hospital after 5pm on February 26.

The boy was airlifted to the Queensland Children’s Hospital in Brisbane in the early hours of February 27.

He died at the hospital on Sunday, five days later.

Bundaberg Child Protection and Investigation Unit detectives and Crime and Intelligence Command child trauma unit specialist police are investigating.

“Investigators have launched a public appeal for information as they piece together the events leading up to the boy’s death,” a police statement said.



