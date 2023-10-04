Voyager 2023 media awards
A ransom note and a fingerprint: How missing 9yo Charlotte Sena was found

New York Times
By Jesse McKinley

It was 4.20am, long before dawn on Monday, when a driver approached the house of a missing girl in upstate New York, placing a note in the black mailbox before darting off through a dark

