Vodafone is bringing 5G to New Zealand in December, and resident NZME Gaming and eSports expert, and Flava radio host, Astley Nathan flew to South Korea to see how Vodafone's 5G will elevate gaming.

Astley interviewed Nokia's Brian Tan to find out how this new technology impacts not only gaming but why it's a must for NZ.

Recently more gaming companies are directing more resource into mobile gaming. With 5G around the corner, we can only assume that the games that we would be able to play on our phones are going to be infinitely more engaging!