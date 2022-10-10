Learn about 1000-year-old native trees at Arapuni's Jim Barnett Reserve. Photo / Outdoor Kid

Boost the family's botanical prowess by going bush on a nature trail, writes Ceana Priest.

After drifting apart from Gondwana some 80 to 100 million years ago, New Zealand's fertile islands have flourished with native flora. Its far-flung location has allowed the mighty kauri Tāne Mahuta to celebrate about 2000 years of existence, and thousands of native fungi to call this sliver of the supercontinent home. Although identifying some of the nation's unique ecosystems might require a botanical degree, an abundance of easily identifiable native trees and ferns will boost the family's plant mastery on these five leisurely walks.

Arataki Plant ID Loop, Arataki Visitor Centre, Waitākere

This kid-friendly loop lives up to its name with dozens of native plant signs to help school you up on all the native flora you've ever pondered over. Along the way, discover plants that flourish in the Waitākere Ranges, including kawakawa and piupiu/crown fern, which line the pathway. To reach the trailhead, dip under Scenic Drive through the tunnel decorated with murals and follow the signs after the shelter. Don't miss visiting the Arataki Visitor Centre viewing platform for views over the ranges.

Need to know: Allow 20 min for the loop. Suitable for buggies after the kauri dieback cleaning station. Dogs on leads. Arataki Visitor Centre, 300 Scenic Drive, Waitākere.

Engulfed in greenery at the Arataki Visitor Centre viewing platform. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

Mount Ngongotahā Nature Loop Track, Rotorua

Wander through moss-draped trees around an ancient volcanic dome or take a short stroll to the viewing platform of a 40-metre-high rātā. Here, you can perch on a seat and goggle at this impressive native with its whopping 1.8-metre diameter trunk. With more time, continue past dense tree stands with thousands of epiphytes clinging tightly. The track swerves around a few decomposing trees, which allows kids to get up close to different types of fungi. While the path is well-groomed, the steady climb may be challenging for small kids.

Need to know: Walking only. Allow 15 min return to the rātā or 60 to 90 min to stroll the 2.5-kilometre loop and avidly read all the signs. Parking at Violet Bonnington Reserve on Paradise Valley Rd. No dogs.

Jim Barnett Reserve, Waotū/Arapuni

Sheltered by a small hill from the fiery blast of the Lake Taupō eruption, this forest remnant boasts numerous well-maintained trails meandering towards a 1000-year-old tōtara. Although the forest avoided incineration, logging endeavours in the early 1900s meant many prized natives were removed. Luckily, an enthusiastic team of volunteers is helping regenerate the forest and encouraging birdlife to return. Combine the Tāne and Tōtara trails to see the highlights, ending beside a stand of helpfully labelled trees. Grab a map at the trailhead, or take a photo of the sign to successfully navigate the reserve.

Need to know: Walking only on the Tōtara trail. Tāne is suitable for buggies. Allow 60 min return. Shelter and toilets by the car park. Waotū South Rd, Waotū. About 15 min from Arapuni Village.

Grab a map to navigate the well-maintained trails at Jim Barnett Reserve. Photo / Outdoor Kid

Taitua Arboretum, Hamilton

Despite its popularity, a full car park here doesn't mean crowded paths and jostling people. Somehow everyone dissipates into the 20-hectare park so you can enjoy a peaceful stroll. The main loop takes in various landscapes from pasture to woodland forests and even a bamboo enclave – very zen – with ponds for frog-spotting. During the 1970s, former landowners John and Bunny Mortimer started planting trees and shrubs to shelter animals on their family farm. However, with a self-confessed hodgepodge approach to planting, the duo unwittingly created an arboretum. They chose trees they liked, and over time these efforts blossomed into a life-long passion for growing native and exotic specimens. Bring a picnic to enjoy under the covered shelters.

Need to know: Suitable for walking and buggies. No bikes. Allow 60 min for the 1.5 km loop. Follow SH23 towards Raglan, turn off at Howden Rd, then Taitua Rd. Toilets at car park. Dogs on leads.

Explore a range of leafy landscapes at Hamilton's Taitua Arboretum. Photo / Outdoor Kid.

Waipaihi Botanical Gardens, Taupō

Need a dose of nature but don't feel like taking a stroll? This 35-hectare enclave of natives and exotics perched high on the hillside overlooking Lake Taupō has a driveable option. Either take in the highlights as you tootle along the 2km loop, or, park beside the many groves to walk among rare alpine plants, natives, rhododendrons and camellias. This reserve is also a Toyota Kiwi Guardian activity trail, so download a map from doc.govt.nz before visiting to locate the guardian post and claim a free wooden medal.

The Waipaihi Botanical Gardens includes a 2km loop track with rare alpine plants, natives and rhododendrons. Photo / Outdoor Kid

Location: Suitable for walking, buggies and wheelchairs. Open daily from 9am until dusk. Check the entrance sign for seasonal closing times. Corner of Shepherd Rd and Hyde Ave. Dogs on leads.

Ceana Priest is the author of family-friendly Outdoor Kid guidebooks, see more at outdoorkid.co.nz.