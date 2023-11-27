There have been rumours of new laws for motorbike use by foreigners in Bali.

There have been rumours of new laws for motorbike use by foreigners in Bali.

A tourist has been criticised online after being spotted without a helmet on the back of a motorbike in Bali - while carrying a large suitcase and drinking alcohol.

The clip, which was posted by British tourist Anne Malambo and reshared by the Bali Livin’ Instagram account, has been used to point out foreigners’ rule-breaking antics and bad behaviour on the island - a hot topic among Bali locals at the moment.

A week ago, Buleng police announced that they were cracking down on travellers using motorbikes after three foreigners passed away in road accidents in their district this month.

What’s more, Indonesia’s Deputy Tourism Minister Ni Made Ayu Marthini told News.com.au last month that stricter rules were being put in place on the island’s roads.

Many social media users – both travellers and locals – slammed the person in the clip for not just paying a little bit more for a taxi.

Others pointed out that the tourist was not only endangering themselves by not wearing a helmet, but also by exposing so much skin while on the motorbike.

“More foolish bule! It never ends!” one person said, using the name Indonesians call foreigners.

“Despite the many warnings and examples of why you shouldn’t do this, it’s the first thing people do. Good luck in Bali hospital,” wrote another.

Some, however, didn’t think the tourist was doing anything wrong.

“Nothing to see here. They’re riding as slow and safely as it gets. She’s done this before, and this is nothing compared to dealing with how a lot of locals ride. Just another day in Bali,” one person wrote.

“She’s having the time of her life. Being young and carefree. Enjoy every moment and building memories,” said another.

Bali leaders and authorities are sick of tourists not obeying their laws and local customs, such as riding a motorcycle without helmet. Photo / Agunng Parameswara, Getty Images

Rumours have been swirling over the past seven months that tourists might not be able to rent motorbikes in Bali in the future, however Marthini clarified the situation in October.

The “motorbike ban” or “scooter ban” first made news in March after Bali’s governor Wayan Koster told media that wild tourists had been the cause of changes that would see travellers only allowed to rent cars from travel agents.

He allegedly asked the Indonesian legal ministry to enact the ban.

However, when News.com.au asked Indonesia’s Deputy Tourism Minister Ni Made Ayu Marthini whether the ban was going to be put in place, she said there was no flat out ban but rather stricter rules being enforced, making it a little bit harder for tourists to hire a motorbike while visiting the popular holiday destination.

“If you ride a motorbike, just as in Australia, you should have a helmet and a licence for your safety as well as that of other motorists,” Marthini insisted, referencing the country’s plea for travellers to respect Bali’s local laws and customs.

Addressing the crackdown on motorbikes, she said “the laws have always existed, but we [are] just proceeding to push the enforcement of these laws”.

“This is for tourist safety as well as that of our Indonesian community,” she said.

“The laws do not ban tourists from renting scooters, only from renting them from unauthorised rental operators.”



