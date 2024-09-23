Why New Zealand farms are embracing plastic recycling

Pressure is mounting on the few farmers still not doing their part

With the right incentives falling into place, plastic recycling on New Zealand’s farms is rapidly increasing, with more material going into the circular economy and less being buried or burnt. Specialist recycling organisation Plasback is experiencing a steep increase in the tonnage of plastic coming into its systems thanks to industry co-operation, changing attitudes, and a sharper focus on social conscience in rural New Zealand.

That’s according to commercial manager Neal Shaw, who says Plasback ‘trundled along’ with only moderate growth for its first 15 years. “We were steadily growing quantities of plastic recoveries before getting a major shot in the arm when Fonterra announced its Cooperative Difference Programme,” he says.

Plastic bale wrap is an inexpensive solution for ensiling (putting into silage) and storing animal feed over winter. It is not entirely unlike the now-banned supermarket plastic bag: cost effective, convenient, and not good for the environment. Farmers around New Zealand churn through a lot of it – around 12,000 tonnes every year.

And that’s just one type of commonly used farm plastic. Other sources which Plasback recycles include low density polyethylene (LDPE) feed bags, shrink wrap, polythene pipe and pallet covers.

Up until strikingly recently just about all that plastic was literally going up in smoke on bonfires or being buried in the countryside. In general, New Zealand farmers do not want to damage the environment – the country leads the world in low-emissions dairying, for example – but in the absence of any alternatives, that was just the way things were done.

But then Agpac Plastics took an early step in recognising a very real problem and established Plasback in 2006, to what was initially a very tepid reception from farmers. “That year, we collected less than half of one container load,” Shaw says, adding it was a tough row to hoe from thereon in. By 2021, while it was collecting and processing 2600 tonnes, far more was still hitting the offal pits or the bonfire.

However, things started to fall into place as an increasing focus on environmental sensibility pervaded society and industry. Then demand skyrocketed after Fonterra introduced its programme of recognising and rewarding responsible farming. “With the Cooperative Difference Programme, farmers get increased payouts for sustainability actions including plastic recycling. We saw an immediate spike in our collections from 2600 tonnes per year in ‘21, to 5500 in ‘22, 6100 in ‘23 and this year we’re on track to hit 7000.”

The development laid bare a home truth, Shaw quips. “We like saying ‘everyone wants to recycle, but nobody wants to pay for it’. But I’m happy to say farmers are increasingly recognising plastic as an issue to be solved – and like anything, getting there takes time, the right incentives, and broader co-operation.”

“Right now, we’re targeting and encouraging the ‘broad middle’ to do the right thing. And, of course, we’re challenging those resistant to change to consider the environmental and social benefits of better waste management.”

Recycling farm plastic is potentially soon to be mandated by Government as part of a broader strategy under the Waste Minimisation Act, but Plasback is trying to speed things up. When it is easy, cost-effective and convenient, recycling rates are bound to improve even without a mandate.

Operating a simple yet effective system, Plasback deploys a bin and liner into which used silage plastics are neatly stacked. The 1.3 cubic metre bin unclips when full, leaving a large transparent ‘bag’ of material ready for collection; the bin is reassembled and the process repeats. “All the farmer needs do is put a liner in the bin and fill it with clean bale wrap - shake off the soil and plant material - and nothing else.”

But not all farmers follow those rules. Even small amounts of other materials can interfere with the process, and Shaw says they’ve seen tractor parts, old tyres, fenceposts and animal carcasses turn up. “This means that plastic can’t be recovered, and if it gets into our recycling facilities, it seriously interferes in the process.”

With 15 collectors across the country, and some 8500 bins placed on farms from the far North to the far South, Plasback’s operation is nationwide. Farmers call in for collections by phone or book online, with the goal of making it easy to do the right thing.

That takes care of convenience; but what of cost? “It isn’t a free service, but subsidised by the packaging company owners,” explains Shaw. “At the moment it is voluntary and does require investment from the farmer for both bin and liners. It is about doing the right thing though – and while there is a lot of cynicism that we’re making money with Plasback, that isn’t the case.”

Shaw is proud that everything collected is recycled, with the bins and liners themselves fabricated in Auckland from recycled plastic. There’s more, with Plasback offering a range of products under its ‘Tuff’ brand – culvert pipes, board in various thicknesses, pest control systems, and decking – all made from reclaimed farm plastic.

Shaw notes that farmers are generally great stewards of the land, but there is always more to be done. “We’re targeting a minimum of 80% recycling, and ultimately, we’re working with the Ministry of Environment towards a goal of all plastic coming off New Zealand’s farms. With increasing awareness, coming regulation, and broader industry co-operation, I do believe we’ll get there.”

And that’s a good thing for everyone.

To book a collection visit plasback.co.nz, or phone 0508 338 240.