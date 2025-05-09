'Results well outweighed the expectations': Why calves are going for big bucks

“Expectations versus results are often outweighed, but yesterday, certainly, the results well outweighed the expectations.”

While the forecasts were promising, there was still uncertainty over whether there would be a margin for the finishers.

“That’s the million-dollar question,” Barnes said.

“If you look at some of the faces on the guys buying yesterday, you can see a little bit of pain in there for sure.”

The end of the calf-selling season means it’s time to bring out the bulls, and there was big money to be made here, too.

Barnes said there would be high expectations, with stud breeders keeping one eye on the calf sales results and the other on rising beef schedules.

“So, they’ll be looking for their pound of flesh out of it too, I’m sure, and I hope they get it, they put a lot of hard work in,” he said.

Marlborough is synonymous with wine, which seems like an odd subject for a livestock interview, but there is a demand for lambs grazing in vineyards.

As soon as the grapes are harvested in mid-April, the lambs are sent in to keep the grass and weeds at bay.

Mackay asked if sourcing these lambs was an expensive endeavour.

Listen below:

Barnes said the whole process took “a bit of managing”.

“We’ve backlogged a few lambs and had them on hand, knowing that they’re going to come into the vineyards.”

There was also a Top of the South lamb sale in mid-April, which Barnes said was successful.

“We buy a number of lambs in, believe it or not, from the North Island, and as far up as the King Country, they’ve been coming down to us here.

“So, we spread the net, and we prepare for it, and we find them ultimately, but we’ve had to pay for them – there’s no doubt about that.”

Meanwhile, Barnes is a big Crusaders fan, so Mackay couldn’t resist asking about their clash with the Chiefs this weekend.

“We’re certainly on the rise and this week’s head-to-head with the Chiefs will be something to get a bit excited about,” Barnes said.

“I think we’ll see a battle there, and the Crusaders are on the right side of it.”

If you found Peter’s insights into the Blenheim high country calf sales valuable, there’s plenty more happening across the industry.

From positive store market conditions and strong autumn demand, to the value seen in two-year-old bulls presented in this upcoming bull sales season, the PGG Wrightson Livestock team is across it all.

Explore their Livestock Hub for all things Livestock, including the latest livestock news, innovative cashflow solutions and genetic expertise.

No matter the season, they’re there to support your success.

Click through to see how they can help you make confident, informed livestock decisions.