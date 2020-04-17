Price by Negotiation

Plus GST (if any) Cheviot

701 Sisters Road, Cheviot

Land Size: 430.5 hectares (1063.81 Acres)

PRELIMINARY NOTICE - UPCOMING DEADLINE SALE

• 430 hectares more or less, in one title, with a very good balance of flats to downs to hill.

• Low cost irrigation with five modern pivot irrigators covering approximately 96 hectares, plus a further 16 hectares of spray. Irrigation consent 130 litres per second from a 23.5 metre bore.

• Also consented for change of land use to dairying.

• Nutrient Budget available - will suit most types of farming.

• Modern pastures/crop regime/high fertiliser inputs/soil tests available.

• Over 300,000 litres of modern stock/domestic water storage -12 units county water plus from irrigation well - a further two units in reserve.

• Outstanding farm infrastructure and a high standard of paddock subdivision/ modern fencing/lanes throughout.

• Current farming practices include a strong cattle history incorporating both dairy grazing all year and cow winter grazing, and beef breeding and finishing in addition to in excess of 1000 breeding ewes, 2000-3000 winter lambs.

• The property is complemented by a well maintained and modernised four-bedroom homestead, a separate two-bedroom cottage and a full range of farm buildings and yards.

