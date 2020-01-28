Price by Negotiation
Plus GST (if any)
Wellsford
616 Whangaripo Valley Road, Wellsford
Land Size: 313 hectares (773.45 Acres)
• Large areas of mature native bush and wetlands
• Mature Pine/Eucalypt plantation of approximately 18 hectares
• Excellent yards and woolshed along with support buildings
• Tidy original three-bedroom home with large deck
• Fertiliser air strip and excellent access through centre of farm
This investment opportunity is in a prime location, with views from one side of the island to the other.
This property is a rare opportunity, with only a short drive to Matakana Village and Eastern Beaches such as Omaha, Pakiri, and Te Arai.
Viewing by appointment only.
