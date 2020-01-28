Price by Negotiation
Plus GST (if any)

Wellsford
616 Whangaripo Valley Road, Wellsford
Land Size: 313 hectares (773.45 Acres)

• Large areas of mature native bush and wetlands
• Mature Pine/Eucalypt plantation of approximately 18 hectares
• Excellent yards and woolshed along with support buildings
• Tidy original three-bedroom home with large deck
• Fertiliser air strip and excellent access through centre of farm

This investment opportunity is in a prime location, with views from one side of the island to the other.

This property is a rare opportunity, with only a short drive to Matakana Village and Eastern Beaches such as Omaha, Pakiri, and Te Arai.

Viewing by appointment only.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Find out more about this property here.

GET THE BEST RURAL NEWS. SIGN UP FOR THE COUNTRY NEWSLETTER