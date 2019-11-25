Plus GST (if any)
Awakino
Manganui Road, Awakino
Land Size: 780.47 hectares (1928.62 Acres)
Dwelling Area: 210 m2
Deadline Private Treaty (Unless Sold Prior)
Closes 1.00pm Friday December 6, 2019
Location: PGGWRE, 57 Rora Street, Te Kuiti
• 780 hectares, more or less, approximately 520 hectares effective, 12km north of Awakino.
• Big hill breeding farm, on average running 520 2th ewes, 1140 mixed age ewes and 120 mixed age cows.
• Contour - mix of approximately 34 hectares flat, 90 hectares rolling and balance is steep. Good fertiliser history, natural water.
• Four stand wool shed, lockable shed, two sets of cattle yards and three sets of sheep yards, no house.
• 30 paddocks, post and batten.
• 9 hectares of lease in between river and road.
• Access is excellent and is by way of formed tracks throughout farm.
