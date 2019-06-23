Price by Negotiation

Plus GST (if any) Burnham

245 Thomsons Road, Burnham

Land Size: 201.03 hectares (496.77 Acres)

• 201.032 hectares in nine titles ranging in size from 2.0234ha - 53.4585ha.

• Land bank for the future with this excellent, well-irrigated dairy farm.

• One four-bedroom and three three-bedroom homes all in excellent condition.

• 49 aside herringbone shed with an in-shed feeding system and Waikato plant.

• Production levels are around the 340,000kg MS per season from approximately 760 cows (cows are available for sale).

• Well-fenced into 30 paddocks with a central laneway making for easy management.

• Four groundwater consents to irrigate with pivot, rotorainer, k-line and lateral sprinklers used.

This excellent property is only 9km from Rolleston and is situated beside State Highway 1 giving underlining security for future opportunities.

This is a high performing property that has been very well maintained and is in top condition.

Find out more about this property here.

