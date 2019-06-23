Plus GST (if any)
Burnham
245 Thomsons Road, Burnham
Land Size: 201.03 hectares (496.77 Acres)
• 201.032 hectares in nine titles ranging in size from 2.0234ha - 53.4585ha.
• Land bank for the future with this excellent, well-irrigated dairy farm.
• One four-bedroom and three three-bedroom homes all in excellent condition.
• 49 aside herringbone shed with an in-shed feeding system and Waikato plant.
• Production levels are around the 340,000kg MS per season from approximately 760 cows (cows are available for sale).
• Well-fenced into 30 paddocks with a central laneway making for easy management.
• Four groundwater consents to irrigate with pivot, rotorainer, k-line and lateral sprinklers used.
This excellent property is only 9km from Rolleston and is situated beside State Highway 1 giving underlining security for future opportunities.
This is a high performing property that has been very well maintained and is in top condition.
