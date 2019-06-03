Tender

Plus GST (if any) Otaua

188 Forestry Road, Otaua

Land Size: 240.2 hectares (593.56 Acres)

• 240 hectares with 195 hectare dairy platform

• Calving 520 cows

• 208,000 kg/ms average for past 4 years

• 36 aside Herringbone built 2003

• 3,500,000 litre effluent pond built 2011

• Three Dwellings

• Inline feed system/auto cup removers

• Comprehensive information booklet available upon request

• Zoning Waikato District

• 13 hectare forestry block

• Viewing by appointment only

Tender Details - (Unless Sold By Private Treaty)

Closes 4.00pm Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Find out more about this property here.