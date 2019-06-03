Tender
Plus GST (if any)
Otaua
188 Forestry Road, Otaua
Land Size: 240.2 hectares (593.56 Acres)
• 240 hectares with 195 hectare dairy platform
• Calving 520 cows
• 208,000 kg/ms average for past 4 years
• 36 aside Herringbone built 2003
• 3,500,000 litre effluent pond built 2011
• Three Dwellings
• Inline feed system/auto cup removers
• Comprehensive information booklet available upon request
• Zoning Waikato District
• 13 hectare forestry block
• Viewing by appointment only
Tender Details - (Unless Sold By Private Treaty)
Closes 4.00pm Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
