Waimate
264 Waihaorunga Road, Waimate
Land Size: 158.19 hectares (390.9 Acres)
• 100 hectare platform milking 320 cows
• Production 130,000kgMS 2017-18 and budgeted 138,000kgMS 2018-19
• 40 aside Herringbone shed with automatic cup removers
• Irrigated via the very reliable Waihao Downs scheme
• High standard of lanes and subdivision
• Three bedroom home with open plan living
• Good implement shedding, workshop, calf sheds and cattle yards
• Located within an easy drive to Waimate
This entry level dairy farm in its fourth year of production is improving year on year.
Auction Details
1.00pm
Tuesday
28 May 2019
