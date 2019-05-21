Auction

Plus GST (if any) Waimate

264 Waihaorunga Road, Waimate

Land Size: 158.19 hectares (390.9 Acres)

• 100 hectare platform milking 320 cows

• Production 130,000kgMS 2017-18 and budgeted 138,000kgMS 2018-19

• 40 aside Herringbone shed with automatic cup removers

• Irrigated via the very reliable Waihao Downs scheme

• High standard of lanes and subdivision

• Three bedroom home with open plan living

• Good implement shedding, workshop, calf sheds and cattle yards

• Located within an easy drive to Waimate

Photo / Supplied

This could be your next step on the farming ladder or perhaps a great addition to your current business.

This entry level dairy farm in its fourth year of production is improving year on year.

This property is for genuine sale and our instructions are the property must be sold on or before auction day.

Advertisement

Auction Details

(Unless Sold Prior)

1.00pm

Tuesday

28 May 2019

Find out more about this property here.

