Content brought to you by AgResearch.

AgResearch is "helping farmers see the future" thanks to a new partnership with Animation Research Limited (ARL), the Kiwi company that revolutionised America's Cup sports broadcasting.

The partnership is part of a research programme - the New Zealand Bioeconomy in the Digital Age (NZBIDA) - which has been designed to enable transformational change to the country's agricultural sector and supply chains.

As one strand of the MBIE-funded NZBIDA programme, Dr Seth Laurenson and Dr Remy Lasseur are designing a 'Hyper Farm' using ARL's world-renowned visualisation technology.

Advertisement

Hyper farm helps landowners visualise their landscapes using different land uses, from growing hemp to tourism.

It also allows users to see what their properties would look like as a result of any changes as well as understand how changes would affect water quality, finances, carbon sequestration, bio-diversity and more.

The first iteration of the research will be unveiled this week at Fieldays where AgResearch is on hand to show and explain to people what the future of landscape decision-making would look like.

Iteration two and three of the tool will be the next focus for Laurenson who said AgResearch and the land-based science sector had gathered an incredible amount of data to support farming and research over the years.

This trend is set to continue at an exponential pace due to sensor technology.

Bringing that information to life with a high-quality visualisation tool will help accelerate adoption and change, he said.

Learn more about AgResearch's Hyper Farm at www.agresearch.co.nz.

