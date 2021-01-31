Property of the week: Sheep and beef + hunting and fishing

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

$3.45M

Plus GST

Mokoreta

720 Mokoreta Tahakopa Road, Mokoreta

Land Size: 285.36 hectares (705.15 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 250 m2

This extremely well-presented 285 hectare sheep and beef property is in the heart of Mokoreta and right on the edge of the world renowned Catlins Forest Park.

Many improvements have been made to this property in recent times.

A comfortable four bedroom home sits on a sunny elevated site, taking in the spectacular views over the farm and native bush reserve.

Infrastructure includes, a four-stand woolshed with large covered yards, modern cattle yards, numerous large sheds and very good rock track access with rock on the property.

The property is well subdivided into 64 paddocks with a very good standard of fencing. There are also two springs with tanks supplying water to some paddocks.

Excellent stock production figures with cattle sold at 550kg and lambs averaging 18-19kg.

A unique bonus is a VelocityNet tower situated on a hill that provides free internet usage to our vendors.

A real hidden gem is a magnificent private waterfall located right on the property which is a must-see.

If you are into hunting and fishing then look no further - as this is all right at your doorstep.

