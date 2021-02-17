Property of the week: Sheep and beef farm a hunter's dream

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

Tender

Plus GST (if any)

Taumarunui

987 Ongarue Back Road, Taumarunui

Land Size: 696.32 hectares (1720.68 Acres)

This large dry-stock hill property of 696 ha (more or less) in the heart of the King Country with above average infrastructure and in a highly presentable state, is for definite sale by Tender.

Located only 13km north of Taumarunui.

The contour is medium to hill with some steeper sidlings. Many natural water supplies throughout the property. A very good example of a breeding/finishing farm.

The vendor has undertaken a major development programme including a new executive homestead, covered yards and other supporting farm buildings.

A further 10km of new post and batten fencing has been done to a very high standard, tracks, upgraded water system and a purpose-built hunter's den erected and tucked into the bush. Another older muster's/hunting hut at top end of the block.

Currently run as a beef finishing and lamb fattening proposition.

Fertiliser application and weed and pest control is up to date and showing with strong established clover and rye grass cover over the majority of the property.

There is approx. 40-50ha of native bush scattered over the property allowing for good shelter and a hunter's dream, with wildlife abounding.

Overall, a well presented and managed property in good heart and will appeal to beef and sheep farmers with the added bonus of hunting ventures along the way.

It is well worthy of consideration, with multiple titles and land use options.

Open Day Details

11:00am - 1:00pm - Tuesday February 23, 2021

11:00am - 1:00pm - Tuesday March 2, 2021

Please bring own quad bike to open days.

Tender Details

(Unless Sold By Private Treaty)

Closes 10.00am Friday March 19, 2021

Tender Room - PGGWRE, 57 Rora Street, Te Kuiti

Find out more about this property here.