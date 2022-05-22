Voyager 2021 media awards
Rural Property

Property of the week: Prestigious dairy unit - 115ha

Dargaville
674 Pouto Road, Dargaville
Land Size: 115.45 hectares (285.29 Acres)

• 115.4 hectares (in six titles)
• 95 per cent flat
• All well raced and watered

Excellent infrastructure includes:
• 34 ASHB shed
• Two cow shelters (400 cows) and feed pad, effluent bunkers
• Calf shed, workshop
• Seven bay implement, kumara storage shed
• Two dwellings with the main superior dwelling set in park-like surroundings

This property has an excellent location and has been very well farmed and maintained by all that have been privileged to own it.

Note: Boundary lines shown on photos are indicative only

Price By Negotiation
Plus GST (if any)

