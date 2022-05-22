Property of the week: Prestigious dairy unit - 115ha

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate
Price by Negotiation
Plus GST (if any)
Dargaville
674 Pouto Road, Dargaville
Land Size: 115.45 hectares (285.29 Acres)
• 115.4 hectares (in six titles)
• 95 per cent flat
• All well raced and watered
Excellent infrastructure includes:
• 34 ASHB shed
• Two cow shelters (400 cows) and feed pad, effluent bunkers
• Calf shed, workshop
• Seven bay implement, kumara storage shed
• Two dwellings with the main superior dwelling set in park-like surroundings
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
This property has an excellent location and has been very well farmed and maintained by all that have been privileged to own it.
Note: Boundary lines shown on photos are indicative only
Price By Negotiation
Plus GST (if any)
Find out more about this property here.