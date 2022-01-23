Property of the week: Perfection in Paengaroa

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Tender

Plus GST (if any)

Paengaroa

55F Black Road, Paengaroa

Land Size: 8.17 hectares (20.19 Acres)

Looking for the best, want the best, then look no further.

This 6.96 canopy hectare, high producing early start G3 orchard, will take your breath away.

This property has it all, consented water supply for irrigation and frost protection, excellent green and artificial shelter, top pergola and end assembly structures, a large centre-positioned load-out area, and the healthiest vines carrying a crop that will blow you away.

Situated in the heart of Paengaroa, 30 meters above sea level, this outstanding property has it all and would definitely rate as the top orchard to be offered for sale for a long, long time.

Early inspection is advised.

Tender Details (Unless Sold By Private Treaty)

Closes 4.00pm, Thursday, February 3, 2022

Tender Room - 7 Jocelyn Street, Te Puke

