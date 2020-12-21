Property of the week: Own a genuine Hawke's Bay breeding property

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

Patoka

4382 Puketitiri Road, Patoka

Land Size: 557.37 hectares (1377.32 Acres)

Punawai is a fantastic chance to own a genuine Hawke's Bay hill country breeding property in the summer-safe district of Patoka.

Situated at 4382 Puketitiri Road some 45km west of Napier, the farm has been in the Wedd family for three successive generations.

During this lengthy tenure, it has deservedly built a reputation for producing top stock.

On many occasions Punawai weaner cattle and cast for age five-year-old ewes have topped or near topped their respective sheep and cattle fairs.

The farm is scaly at 557 hectares, with a good percentage of easy to medium hill.

A large hill in the middle of the farm is an ideal winter hogget block. Access around the farm is good. Well tracked and laned, it comprises some 55 paddocks all conventionally fenced with seven wire post and batten fences.

Rising in height from 600 masl at the home, to 850 masl at the highest point, Punawai experiences slightly longer winters than much of Hawke's Bay, but seldom the dry summers. Pasture growth through spring, summer and autumn is a delight for a breeding operation.

There are two dwellings, with the main two-storied one nestled amongst manicured lawns and gardens with bush for shelter and expansive views out across Hawke's Bay.

Both homes comprise four bedrooms and both are well set back and very private.

There is a large range of farm buildings comprising a five-stand woolshed. Two sets of sheep yards, cattle yards, 2 x 3-bay sheds, 2-bay garage, killing house, 8 x dog kennels plus sundry buildings.

Punawai runs a high-performance breeding ewe flock with Turner and Croker genetics plus South Devon/Angus cows with Angus genetics sourced from Graeme Smith.

Punawai is a rarely seen opportunity for buyers.

