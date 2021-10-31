Property of the week: 'Netherton Holdings' - 837 Hectares

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Maungati

124 Colliers Road, Maungati

Land Size: 837 hectares (2068.31 Acres)

"Netherton Holdings" is a substantial 837ha breeding property located in the heart of Maungati.

Given the scale and the significant area of deer fencing, the property lends itself to a multitude of farming options.

Netherton Holdings is the amalgamation of four farms acquired by the family over the past 50 years. The property features a five-bedroom modernised homestead, two-bedroom cottage and an additional three-bedroom supporting dwelling which could be reinstated.

Across the entire Holding, the supporting farming infrastructure includes two woolsheds, deer yards, two sets of cattle yards and multiple supporting buildings.

A highlight of the Holding is the excellent lane system which enables easy stock movement throughout the property.

A change in the farming method in 2012 saw a change in stock class reducing deer and increasing cattle and ewe numbers with the property carrying a five year average of 8,493 stock units.

Given the close proximity to Timaru, great duck ponds and a fabulous 6-bunk Hut situated with incredible views to the Hunter Hills and Fox Peak there are plenty of additional lifestyle benefits.

The property is being offered for sale in the following options;

Option one - the entire property - 837.4ha

Option two - "Netherton'' and "Spring Hills" - 589.3ha

Option three - "Hidden Hills" and "Maungati Block" - 248ha

Deadline Private Treaty closing 1pm, Wednesday, November 17 2021. Plus GST (if any)

