Property of the week: Large Scale G3 gold orchard - six titles available

Tender

Plus GST (if any)

Te Puke

1010 Te Matai Road, Te Puke

Land Size: 27.88 hectares (68.89 Acres)

A total of 10.8 canopy hectares of quality G3 gold kiwifruit on popular Te Matai Road, Te Puke.

Six titles available. Buy one title or the total of six titles - you decide.

Lot 1 - Blocks 9 & 10 - 1.61 can ha G3

Lot 2 - Blocks 7 & 8 - 1.92 can ha G3

Lot 3 - Blocks 3 & 4 - 1.60 can ha G3

Lot 4 - Blocks 5 & 6 - 1.56 can ha G3

Lot 5 - Blocks 1 & 2 - 1.45 can ha G3

Lot 6 - Blocks 11, 12A 12B & 13 - 2.49 can ha G3

Open Day Details

12:30pm - 1:30pm Sunday, November 7, 2021

Tender Details (Unless Sold By Private Treaty)

Closes 3.00 pm, Thursday, November 11, 2021

Tender Room - PGG Wrightson Real Estate Limited, 7 Jocelyn Street, Te Puke

