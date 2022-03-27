Property of the week: Large finishing block with title opportunities

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate
Price by Negotiation
Plus GST (if any)
Tapora
979 Run Road, Tapora
Land Size: 175.56 hectares (433.83 Acres)
Dwelling Area: 300 m2
• 175ha of finishing land and native stands in 2 titles
• Predominantly rolling contour with flatter areas
• Excellent fertiliser history, well subdivided into approx. 70 paddocks
• Reticulated water to troughs in every paddock
• Very tidy 3-bedroom home on beautiful sheltered established grounds
• Harbour views from possible building platforms
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Here is an opportunity to own a good size finishing block just over an hour from Albany and only 15 minutes to the Kaipara Harbour.
A tidy 3 stand woolshed (1 plant) has a small adjoining walk-through milking shed, as well as a 4 bay lean-to tractor shed, along with 2 round barns.
A good set of stockyards on each title ensure future possibilities.
Native stands and wetlands on-farm are an attraction and may provide future subdivision opportunities through the covenanting process should a Purchaser decide to investigate further.
Blocks of this size handy to Auckland are a true rarity in this market, so don't delay with your enquiry.
Find out more about this property here.