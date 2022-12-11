Property of the week: Kaiwera sheep, beef and dairy support

Kaiwera sheep, beef and dairy support, 287 Speden Road. Photo / Supplied / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

This 229-hectare property has previously been leased out for dairy support and is currently running sheep.

The presentation of the farm is a real credit to the vendor and current lessee.

A substantial brick and roughcast four-bedroom home is situated on an elevated, north-facing terrace, overlooking the farm.

Tastefully modernised, the kitchen and dining area flows out onto a large balcony and is an entertainer’s delight!

Complementing the property are a three-stand raised board woolshed and covered yards, a large modern four-bay implement shed, three bay shed and workshop with two bays concrete floor, a four-bay lock up shed, a four-bay hay barn and satellite sheep yards.

The local Kaiwera Rural Water Scheme supplies eight units of stock drinking water and there are numerous shelter belts adorning the property providing ample shade and shelter.

There are also 2.9 hectares of hazelnut trees providing some extra diversity.

Fencing is of a high standard and is subdivided into over 50 paddocks, making stock and pasture control a breeze.

Access is off Speden Road in the Gore District and Otaria Road in the Clutha District.

