Property of the week: Innovative grazing with multiple revenue streams

Paengaroa

155 Ridge Road, Paengaroa

Land Size: 166.08 hectares (410.4 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 178 m2

This property has been the focus of progressive, innovative and far-sighted development over the past four years, initiating diverse revenue streams that make it a unique proposition.

"Falcon's Nest", a new build luxury cabin situated in an appealing and secluded part of the farm is marketed via the Canopy Camping website.

Looking out to the coast and ocean, it ranks as one of the Bay of Plenty's foremost accommodation retreats.

Started shortly prior to the Covid era, it is now a successful standalone business with outstanding occupancy, making a significant contribution to the property's bottom line.

Revenue should grow further as the borders re-open post-pandemic and overseas tourism fully resumes.

Even more innovative, 14 hectares of the farm's slopes are planted in 960 three-year-old elms and maples. Spaced to create a 30 per cent canopy cover, these were established to control erosion and mitigate the farm's carbon footprint. From 2025 they will also generate revenue from the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).

This creative combination of the slopes, the tree species and the level of cover they will provide enable stock to continue grazing the paddocks, therefore diversifying revenue from land that in other management would be marginal at best.

Another potential bonus and revenue opportunity from this planting could be the future production of maple syrup.

Elsewhere, on the farm's steeper sections, in 2019 1.2 hectares were planted in 4200 natives, which are similarly on track for ETS revenue generation, and further support the property's future-proofed credentials.

Recent neighbouring horticulture development at equivalent altitude highlights an easy opportunity to contour and plant approximately five hectares in kiwifruit or avocados.

Additional sections of the farm could undergo similar land-use conversion.

An attractive elevated and serviced (electricity) 0.74-hectare bare land lifestyle Lot with access off Ridge Road, has been established and is in the subdivision process, presenting as another revenue generation option for a new owner.

Extensive development undertaken by the present owners comprises numerous enhancements.

First among these is a full renovation of what was previously a standard 1960s-era rural three-bedroom house, which has had a sheltered outdoor entertainment space added off the living area, an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe added to an extended master bedroom, the addition of a large rumpus room/fourth bedroom, and an office, and high-quality decoration, all capitalising on a northerly aspect and views to Papamoa and the ocean.

On the farm, a new five-bay implement shed with two lock-up bays, concrete floor and a well-appointed workshop; new cattle and sheep yards; and new laneways, fencing and culverts have also been added in the past four years.

Current stock includes Wiltshire breeding ewes with lambs at foot; Hereford breeding cows and calves at foot, replacement heifers; and dairy grazers.

Proximity to Tauranga, Mt Maunganui, Papamoa and Rotorua makes Paengaroa one of Bay of Plenty's most desirable locations.

This farm's strong emphasis on sustainability and diversification provides inspiration for the future of smaller family livestock units.

It stands as a wonderful opportunity for a purchaser committed to the vision that the vendors have set in motion, achieving enhanced profitability via carbon-neutral farming.

