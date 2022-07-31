Property of the week: Extensive West Otago sheep/beef/deer property

Photo / Supplied

Price by Negotiation

Plus GST (if any)

Wilden

901 Wilden Runs Road, Wilden

Land Size: 2496.27 hectares (6168.53 Acres)

• "Warthill" has undergone extensive cultivation with over 800 hectares in paddocks

• Estimated 5-year stock units of approximately 11,500 sheep, beef and deer

• Three houses along with self-contained two-bedroom shepherd's quarters

• Six stand woolshed shed-covered yards, workshop, sheep, cattle and deer yards

• Satellite yards linked to four main access tracks across the property

• First time on the market in 96 years.

