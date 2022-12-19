Property of the week: Entry level dairy farm/investment - 73 hectares

602 Hook Swamp Road, Makikihi. Photo / Supplied / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Deadline Private Treaty Plus GST (if any)

Deadline Sale - 1.00 pm, February 2, 2023 (Unless Sold Prior)

Land Area 73.4 hectares (181.38 Acres)

This is an excellent opportunity to own your first farm or add value to your current land holdings.

Sharemilkers and contract milkers looking for farm ownership should enquire.

Milking 250 cows (winter off-farm)

Production - a four-year average of 127,578kgMS (2018-2022)

18 ASHB with approximate 300 cowyard

In-shed grain feeding system

K-line irrigation from an on-farm bore

Housing - Two x three bedroom homes

Currently fully compliant and consented

The farm is in very good condition with maintenance well attended to and is located in close proximity to both Timaru and Waimate.

Find out more about this property here.