Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rural Property

Property of the week: Entry level dairy farm/investment - 73 hectares

The Country
Quick Read
602 Hook Swamp Road, Makikihi. Photo / Supplied / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

602 Hook Swamp Road, Makikihi. Photo / Supplied / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Deadline Private Treaty Plus GST (if any)

Deadline Sale - 1.00 pm, February 2, 2023 (Unless Sold Prior)

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Land Area 73.4 hectares (181.38 Acres)

This is an excellent opportunity to own your first farm or add value to your current land holdings.

Sharemilkers and contract milkers looking for farm ownership should enquire.

  • Milking 250 cows (winter off-farm)
  • Production - a four-year average of 127,578kgMS (2018-2022)
  • 18 ASHB with approximate 300 cowyard
  • In-shed grain feeding system
  • K-line irrigation from an on-farm bore
  • Housing - Two x three bedroom homes
  • Currently fully compliant and consented

The farm is in very good condition with maintenance well attended to and is located in close proximity to both Timaru and Waimate.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Find out more about this property here.

Latest from Rural Property