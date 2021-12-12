Voyager 2021 media awards
Rural Property

Property of the week: 'Cruachan' sheep, beef and deer opportunity

Quick Read
The Country

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Tender
Plus GST (if any)
Millers Flat
193 Craig Flat Road, Millers Flat
Land Size: 977.72 hectares (2416.04 Acres)
977 Hectares

A substantial opportunity to purchase a well-respected property farmed by Jim and Sally Barclay for the past 53 years (last 14 years in a lease).

Situated in the Millers Flat district just 2km from amenities, 19km from Roxburgh and 59km from Alexandra.

The property offers a full range of improvements, a homestead and second house, woolshed and covered yards, two sets of cattle yards, deer shed and yards, satellite yards, implement sheds and haybarn.

Approximately 174 hectares deer fenced, 57.5 hectares k-line irrigated from two water permits, stock water and domestic from bores plus natural sources.

The following purchase options are available:

Option One: Entire property being 977 hectares
Option Two: 22 Pringle Road - Deer Unit - 132.6329 hectares
Option Three: Homestead Block - 90.2355 hectares
Option Four: Minzion Block - 127.1151 hectares
Option Five: Run Block - 627.7351 hectares

Tenders close 12pm February 4, 2022, plus GST (if any)
(Unless sold by private treaty)

