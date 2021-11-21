Property of the week: Cropping, irrigation and intensive finishing

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Takapau

3962 State Highway 2, Takapau

Land Size: 338.85 hectares (837.33 Acres)

The property is a high value-add farming operation.

The land which is all flat on two main terraces is held in two titles splitting State Highway 2 at Takapau.

The bottom terrace on the main block comprises Hastings silt loams with a feature being the extensive water running alongside and under this terrace.

Ideal for dryland cropping, it has grown maize crops for both silage and grain and also peas in the past.

The top terraces have two Valley electric pivots on the predominantly Takapau silt series land.

Currently winter wheat and barley are under these pivots, each one covering 65-67 hectares.

A real feature giving security on water supply is the 200,000 cubic metre storage dam.

Future-proofed with a consent to take up to 350,000 cubes and infrastructure by way of pipe and pump size to reflect this in place, there are further options on the farm to create the additional storage these consents allow and to place another pivot.

The farm has a full array of farm infrastructure.

Comfortable weatherboard four-bedroom home, four-stand woolshed and sheep yards, plus covered sheep yards - a legacy from its days as a stud breeding farm.

Large 4-bay implement shed, plus semi-circular cattle yards and sundry sheds. Fencing is mainly traditional 7-wire with some newer 5-wire electric subdivision.

Laned front to back with troughs in every paddock from a separate bore also servicing the house and buildings.

Natural water flows freely all year round through the block giving fresh water in many paddocks.

Whilst the farm does extensive cropping, the new grasses allow for winter trade lamb finishing with significant numbers going through and normally 300 bulls are grown out here as well.

Well-located on the Takapau plains the size of the unit affords opportunities not easily replicated.

Scale and water security in an ever-changing environment.

Auction Details

12.00pm, Thursday, December 9, 2021

Auction to be held - Waipukurau Club, 10 Russell Street, Waipukurau

