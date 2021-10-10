Property of the week: Consistent 350 cow unit - Kowhitirangi

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Enquiries Over $3.5M

Plus GST (if any)

Kowhitirangi

70 Johnston Road, Kowhitirangi

Land Size: 172.15 hectares (425.4 Acres)

This well presented 350 cow unit has a consistent production history of over 130,000kgMS.

Located only 20 minutes from Hokitika township you could not ask for more as far as location goes and with three well-maintained homes, you have great flexibility with management and staff options.

The 28 aside herringbone shed has been modernised and is very well located at the centre of the property. A

big effort has been placed on waterway management and the farm now boasts seven bridges over the pristine creeks that flow through allowing for on-farm recreational fishing.

With two standoff areas and an abundance of farm buildings that have been well maintained this property really offers a great platform for your dairy farming goals.

Having had the same variable order sharemilker for seven years working alongside the farm owners they are looking forward to passing this property to new custodians.

Available as a going concern for a 1 June 2022 settlement.

