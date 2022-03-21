Property of the week: Attadale Station

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate
Deadline Private Treaty
Plus GST (if any)
Middlemarch
177 Bald Hill Road, Middlemarch
Land Size: 2391.69 hectares (5910.11 Acres)
• Large Strath Taieri sheep and beef property of 2,391 Hectares freehold.
• Has undergone development programme including fencing, fertiliser and lime.
• Average stocking rate last 3 years 12,000 su.
• Two homes, woolshed with covered yards, cattle yards.
• Second set sheep yards plus full complement of outbuildings.
• Property has been utilised as winter dairy grazing in the past.
• Excellent opportunity to purchase a large scale sheep and beef unit.
• Close proximity to Dunedin City.
Closes 12pm April 28, 2022
(Unless sold prior)
