Property of the week: Attadale Station

Deadline Private Treaty

Plus GST (if any)

Middlemarch

177 Bald Hill Road, Middlemarch

Land Size: 2391.69 hectares (5910.11 Acres)

• Large Strath Taieri sheep and beef property of 2,391 Hectares freehold.

• Has undergone development programme including fencing, fertiliser and lime.

• Average stocking rate last 3 years 12,000 su.

• Two homes, woolshed with covered yards, cattle yards.

• Second set sheep yards plus full complement of outbuildings.

• Property has been utilised as winter dairy grazing in the past.

• Excellent opportunity to purchase a large scale sheep and beef unit.

• Close proximity to Dunedin City.

Closes 12pm April 28, 2022

(Unless sold prior)

