Property of the week: A coastal paradise

Price on Application

Plus GST (if any)

Dargaville Surrounds

1117 Omamari Road, Dargaville Surrounds

Land Size: 281.5 hectares (695.61 Acres)

The property is located at 1117 Omamari Road, Omamari and consists of 281.500 hectares.

Very rarely a property like this comes to the market with coastal views and with excellent infrastructure.

There are amazing views from the home and the farm of the Tasman Sea with watching the waves roll in.

The property currently runs 100 x breeding cows in calf, 100 x mixed R1, 150 x R2 mixed, 40 x R3 steers (just gone to works) 40 x R3. All surplus stock finished.

The infrastructure consists of a six bedroom home with an office, two bathrooms, two lounges with open plan living.

Beside the home is a double garage, family room/full sized snooker room, work shop, garden shed and storage shed, plus a four bay shed with lockable doors, a chiller and smoke house.

There is a large set of cattle yards with concrete floor with draft and drenching race with good truck access that holds up to 400 cattle.

The contour is mainly rolling with some steep, there is 40 hectares of planted pines and the soil type is mainly Red Hill loam with peat flats.

There is a large lake and three dams and a good water supply that comes from a spring feed stream.

Omamari Beach offers good fishing, shellfish collecting, surfing and exploring the expansive coast line, nearby is the Kai Iwi Lakes that has walking and mountain bike tracks, swimming and water sports.

