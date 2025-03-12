Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Zanda McDonald Award 2025, New Zealand winner Maegen Blom and Australian winner Jack O'Connor.

The Zanda McDonald Award has named its 2025 winners, with Australian Jack O’Connor and New Zealander Maegen Blom taking the top honours.

In a first for the transtasman award, which recognises two young leaders from the primary sector, one of the recipients represents the aquaculture industry.

Blom, 24, is operations manager at family-owned business Mills Bay Mussels in Marlborough, supplying restaurants, wholesalers and supermarkets across New Zealand with their Greenshell mussels.

She is also the founding member of Young Fish NZ, which connects young professionals in the seafood industry.

O’Connor, 32, from Harden New South Wales, is the manager – general agribusiness, livestock, administration and cropping of the family farm at Oxton Park, a cropping, wool and prime lamb enterprise.