They are also there at the toughest times, when people have to say goodbye to a beloved pet or when farmers are dealing with disease outbreaks.

And it’s always a team effort.

“Animal health takes a team” was the theme of this year’s World Veterinary Day.

It is important to shine a spotlight on the dynamic nature of veterinary services, which require co-operation and collaboration across various fields of expertise to address the diverse challenges in animal health and care.

Veterinarians, vet nurses, vet technicians, clinic and hospital managers, among many others, are critical elements of animal health services, and in New Zealand, government and industry vets also have a vital role in animal welfare.

In clinics and on farms, the whole team deals with big responsibilities and long hours to meet the needs of patients and their owners.

As a result of this pressure, burnout is not uncommon.

There are shortages of new graduates and experienced vets and other staff, particularly in rural areas.

The New Zealand Veterinary Association (NZVA) has been working to support vets since 1923, and we also work closely with the representatives of vet nurses and other professionals.

We provide resources and support for the mental and physical wellbeing of our members.

We offer professional development and continuing education and career support from entry level to retirement and work to maintain high ethical standards.

The NZVA has a focus on improving retention and recruitment, mentoring and coaching.

While different vet team members have different roles, they all turn up every day because they are committed to animal health.

And healthy animals mean healthier communities.

This is expressed in the concept of One Health, acknowledging that animal health, human health and the health of the environment are inextricably linked.

In the early 2000s, the One Health concept was envisaged and implemented by the World Organisation for Animal Health, in partnership with the World Health Organisation and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN.

The aim was to create a collaborative global approach to understanding and mitigating the combined risks to human health, animal health and ecosystem health.

A classic example of the critical importance of this is the origins of the SARS-Cov-2 global pandemic.

An animal disease became a spill-over zoonotic event due to an environment that put infected animals and susceptible humans in close contact.

Veterinary professionals’ position in communities provides them a unique opportunity to become key One Health influencers.

They have particular knowledge regarding animal health, animal welfare, zoonoses, biosecurity, food security and food safety and the ability to use that for the betterment of animal, human and environmental health.

Your vet and team therefore have a role to play in your wellbeing, as well as that of your pets or livestock, and in the economy of our country.

– Kevin Bryant is the chief executive of the New Zealand Veterinary Association.