World Alzheimer’s Month: Memories and milk bottles with Mum - Glenn Dwight

Glenn Dwight
By
Studio creative director and occasional writer ·The Country·
5 mins to read

The forget-me-not flower, adopted by Alzheimer’s New Zealand, is a symbol of remembrance and support for those living with dementia. Photo / Unsplash, Lyn C

Glenn Dwight
Opinion by Glenn Dwight
Glenn Dwight is the studio creative director – regional at NZME and an occasional writer for The Country.
THE FACTS

  • September is World Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, with September 21 World Alzheimer’s Day.
  • Almost 83,000 Kiwis are living with dementia in 2025, according to Alzheimer’s New Zealand.
  • Alzheimer’s New Zealand says four out of five New Zealanders know or have known someone living with dementia.

If you’ve read any of my articles before, you’ll know I like a good trip down memory lane.

Well, I say trip … it’s probably more of a slow, wobbly wander, like someone heading home in search of a service station pie at 2am (always blow on

Save