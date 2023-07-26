Ange Blair, who started the petition, said it was a "completely bizarre decision" for the Government to use US-made nylon instead of local wool for school carpets. Photo / RNZ

By Sally Murphy of RNZ

A Canterbury farmer has set up a petition calling on the government to only use wool carpets in its buildings.

It comes after the Ministry of Education’s decision to fit out hundreds of rural schools with US-made nylon carpet.

The decision caused outrage in rural areas where farmers are struggling to garner good profits off their wool clip.

Ange Blair, who farms sheep, beef and deer near Woodbury, started the petition out of sheer frustration.

“I just can’t get my head around how the Government is not using a New Zealand product.

“It just blows my mind, when we are one of the finest wool and carpet producers in the world, that we’re importing synthetic carpet from the USA.

“It’s just a completely bizarre decision to me.”

Blair said it was odd the Government was investing millions into helping the strong wool sector, but at the same time not supporting it by buying carpets.

“They’ve put millions into Bremworth and millions into Woolworks, the scourer in Timaru, and yet they’re not supporting their own investment.”

Since 2021, the Government has sunk millions into helping the sector get better value for wool, including $4.5 million to set up Wool Impact, a “connector and a catalyst to create new demand for New Zealand strong wool”, according to the Ministry for Primary Industries website.

It said this would meet the needs of consumers and “also support the wool ecosystem with core services to help the sector become market fit and responsive to market-led growth and sustainability”.

So far almost 2000 people have signed Blair’s petition.

In 2020, South Otago farmer Amy Blaikie did the same thing — she gathered more than 15,000 signatures in a month, calling for New Zealand wool products to be used in public-funded buildings and KiwiBuild homes.

She said the petition had gone through the select committee and had been referred to a minister — but she was struggling to get updates.

“Someone needs to front from the Government, I’ve emailed my local MPs and even other MPs and nothing — there’s no forward movement from anybody.

“Why is it so hard to get a response? Even if it’s no, it would be good to get some answers.”

RNZ has reached out to Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor for an update.

The Ministry of Education previously told RNZ that none of the potential suppliers put forward a locally manufactured carpet.

Just one was made from New Zealand wool, but manufactured overseas.

Spokesman Scott Evans said primary school carpets needed to endure heavy use and plenty of dirt as well as last for a substantial length of time, so the ministry chose the most suitable and cost-effective option.

The full list of wool projects supported by the government can be found here.

– RNZ