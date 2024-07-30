Bremworth’s research showed that, while three-quarters of homeowners would prefer wool in their homes, a similar proportion are not purchasing wool — with synthetic flooring continuing to dominate the market.

Flint said with Bremworth’s expanded supply chain now in place, manufacturing volumes could be scaled significantly in response to demand.

This presented an opportunity to increase conversion and grow market share in both the domestic and Australian markets, she said.

“Our research has identified a segment of homeowners that don’t put as much focus on the flooring as they do in rooms like their kitchen or bathroom.

“They may spend thousands on a benchtop but when it comes to carpet, it doesn’t enjoy the same prestige.”

Therefore, the new campaign was about elevating wool as a flooring option, she said.

“We want this audience to understand that you live your life on carpet and it is an architectural surface worthy of much more attention.”

Flint said the campaign would address the misconceptions about wool that may stop people from buying it; including “it’s not suitable for kids, it doesn’t last as long, it’s hard to care for”.

Rochelle Flint, chief brand and product officer of Bremworth.

Bremworth’s campaign also aimed to reach a younger market, she said.

“Generations of Kiwis have lived on wool flooring and it has performed extremely well, however, there is a younger generation becoming homeowners now that have never experienced the quality and longevity of wool.”

She said wool was a natural insulating fibre, was durable and had a natural stain resistance, “which is how sheep stay white on the farm”.

However, despite living in a nation globally renowned for its wool production, Flint said there was an emerging segment of the market that still didn’t get the message.

“This campaign will be about raising awareness and educating these consumers on the benefits of this natural fibre.”

Flint said Bremworth hoped the campaign, with its new supply chain, would raise awareness on a global scale.

“This investment will help significantly expand the number of homes with wool carpet, in Australasia and beyond,” she said.



