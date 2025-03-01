The gorge itself is swathed in Māori history and legends and was known as Te Āpiti, formed by the legendary figure Okatia as he made his way to the sea.

It is a rural service town with activities such as dairying, sheep farming, and fat lamb production.

The shopping centre is always a hive of activity with busy cafes, antique shops, and Woodville art and history.

It is a quiet, laid-back, close-knit town - unless there is a local game of rugby being played!

Positively Woodville is helping to coordinate and support groups and organisations across Woodville and the surrounding area to host events this year.

There will be horticultural shows, a wool celebration, musical concerts, bazaars and flower shows, a mad hatter’s market day, vintage steampunk, and motor transport show day, to name just a few events.

A weekend of wool

The wider Woodville district has a long history of sheep farming, with wool playing a significant role in the local economy and town life.

To honour this contribution to the town, to celebrate an amazing fibre that has so many uses and benefits, and to help promote the amazing array of products, art and crafts being made from wool today, a wool weekend aptly named Woolville is being held the weekend of March 8-9 as part of the town’s celebration.

It is being held in the Anglican church and its grounds will be hosting exhibitions and stalls celebrating a remarkable fibre, which has an ancient past and an exciting future.

There will be shearing, spinning, and carding demonstrations, Gotland sheep, felting, knitting, weaving, wool crafts, and wool-based products being demonstrated and for sale.

On Saturday, March 8, the main church building will be open for exhibitions, with a marquee to be erected in the grounds for stalls.

Food trucks and caravans will be on-site.

On Sunday, March 9, a special woolly service will be held.

Wool-based artists or businesses interested in Woolville weekend can email Brian McMillan.

Clubs or organisations interested in Woodville’s 150 years of celebrations can email positivelywoodville@gmail.com