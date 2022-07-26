Sheep graze on winter feed. Photo / Otago Daily Times

The Otago Regional Council's first farms, wetlands and forestry flyovers this winter season have identified about 12 per cent of farms photographed had issues, which were followed up by a site visit to discuss winter grazing practices.

The council's principal compliance specialist, Mike Cummings, said observations from the first round of flyovers were "really positive".

"There were lots of good examples of grazing practices including buffer zones, and signs of strategic grazing plans," Cummings said.

The review of the aerial photos focused on the potential for issues to arise during the winter grazing season.

Staff considered the current rules, history of issues on the site and other risk factors which may be relevant for the catchment.

Consideration was also being given to the incoming national environmental standards - intensive winter grazing regulations which come into effect on November 1, Cummings said.

"We know that farmers, often supported by catchment groups and industry groups, have been working hard to improve winter grazing practices.

"It was obvious from the flyover the majority of farmers were making a targeted effort to develop protections around the at-risk areas on their properties."

Cummings emphasised no enforcement action would happen without further assessment and ground investigations of what was observed from the air.

"The majority of the flyover work is checking intensive winter grazing practices, but also includes wetlands, forestry and any large-scale land disturbance."

Farmers needing a little help with their intensive winter grazing were being asked if they wanted to be referred to representatives from Federated Farmers or their industry groups, Deer NZ, Beef + Lamb or DairyNZ.