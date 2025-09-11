He discusses the issues of the farming day - calving, Paris, the All Blacks and Dr Mike Joy.
Winston Peters:
The NZ First leader, Foreign Minister, and former Deputy Prime Minister talks 9/11, the shooting of Charlie Kirk, KiwiSaver, National Super, ditching Paris, and Stuart Nash.
Kevin Mortensen:
We head to Piopio for this month’s PGG Wrightson Livestock update, where the good news is that red meat prices are strong.
Dr David Burger:
The Chief Science and Innovation Officer says DairyNZ’s Plantain programme continues to deliver promising results, with new data confirming that modest levels of plantain in pastures reduce nitrogen leaching, offering farmers a practical, science-backed tool to meet environmental goals.
Listen below: