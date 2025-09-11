Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country
Updated

Winston Peters on Charlie Kirk shooting: Listen to The Country online

The Country
Quick Read

Trump ally Charlie Kirk shot at event at event in Utah.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with NZ First leader Winston Peters to get his thoughts on President Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed at a US university

Plus, what does he think of potential NZ First MP Stuart Nash’s “woman”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save