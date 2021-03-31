Photo / Supplied

The Country has one OmniEye on-farm herd management camera system worth over $15,000 to give away, so tune your eyes very carefully to spot the difference and enter below.

Photo A

Photo B

OmniEye is a future-proof automated camera-based on-farm livestock monitoring system, providing you with an "intelligent eye" over your herd.

OmniEye Locomotion– provides accurate and regular locomotion scores for every milking cow, allowing you to identify changes early and detect lameness before it becomes an issue for your herd saving time and money.

The OmniEye revolutionary early lameness detection system, delivers:

• An overall reduction in the prevalence of lameness

• Less suffering for animals

• Increased milk production and better financial returns

• Reduced need for costly interventions and culling.

The non-intrusive camera can be easily installed on your farm in a few hours with images feeding straight into a reporting dashboard. A cow may have several hundred videos every year, providing an invaluable animal production and welfare record.

So check the pictures, spot the differences and enter below to win, and for more information head to www.omnieye.co.nz.