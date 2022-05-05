Win a VIP experience for two to E Tipu 2022

Mark your calendars! E Tipu 2022: The Boma Agri Summit is set to catalyse the future of food and fibre in Aotearoa.

The Country has your VIP experience to giveaway!

Enter below to win a trip for two to E Tipu 2022 in Ōtautahi Christchurch - including two tickets to the summit, return flights, two nights' accommodation and a double pass to the VIP opening reception.

Held at Christchurch Town Hall, E Tipu brings together remarkable speakers and changemakers to share mind-blowing insights, ignite vital conversations, and help shape the future of Aotearoa's primary industries.

The summit features two days of talks from global and local leaders in agri, plus interactive workshops, expert panels and special Q&As, innovative exhibits, valuable cross-sector networking and more.

Designed for people from across the food and fibre sector, E Tipu tackles the critical questions around how we can be more innovative, collaborative, sustainable and profitable — now and into the future.

Ticket information: In-person and virtual tickets are on sale at etipu.boma.global. For special rates enter the promo code THECOUNTRY when booking to unlock $100 savings on in-person tickets.

E Tipu 2022 is powered by Boma, with the support of Host City Partner ChristchurchNZ.

Find out more about E Tipu here.

Read the terms and conditions here.