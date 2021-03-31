Win a Cub Cadet LX547 ride-on mower with Steelfort

Tired of tackling the lawns with your old, run-down lawnmower?
Well, thanks to our mates at Steelfort you could be winning a Steelfort Cub Cadet LX547 ride-on mower valued at $5999!
With the Cub Cadet-endorsed power, comfort, precision, and control, the LX547 has IntelliPower™ technology, which digitally monitors and maintains engine speed, giving operators more available power to tackle heavy and wet grass without bogging or slowing down.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Along with automatic cruise control and a deck washing system, the LX547 will provide you with the ultimate mowing experience.