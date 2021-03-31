Win a Cub Cadet LX547 ride-on mower with Steelfort

The Country has a Cub Cadet LX547 ride-on mower up for grabs, thanks to Steelfort. Photo / Supplied

The Country has a Cub Cadet LX547 ride-on mower up for grabs, thanks to Steelfort. Photo / Supplied

Tired of tackling the lawns with your old, run-down lawnmower?

Well, thanks to our mates at Steelfort you could be winning a Steelfort Cub Cadet LX547 ride-on mower valued at $5999!

With the Cub Cadet-endorsed power, comfort, precision, and control, the LX547 has IntelliPower™ technology, which digitally monitors and maintains engine speed, giving operators more available power to tackle heavy and wet grass without bogging or slowing down.

Along with automatic cruise control and a deck washing system, the LX547 will provide you with the ultimate mowing experience.