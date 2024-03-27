Win $2000 with Ecolab and The Country

As you take care of the calves, let Ecolab take care of you.

Busy farmers often put themselves last. But as you take care of the calves this winter, Ecolab and The Country want to look after you!

We’ve got $2000 to be won, and it couldn’t be easier.

Simply register below and tell us what you’d do with a bit of ‘me time’.

A weekend off-farm?

New fishing gear?

A new TV?

It’s up to you.

It’s all thanks to Ecolab and along with the cash, they’ll also set you up with some Virocid and Kenocox so you can take care of the calves.

Ecolab’s Virocid and Kenocox disinfectant solutions, help you maintain a clean and healthy calving environment.

Choose the best for your herd’s wellbeing.

Available at your local farm shop.

Virocid – A concentrated disinfectant specifically formulated for versatile use in various agricultural settings. Ideal for applications in the dairy shed, far buildings, machinery, transport and animal housing. Virocid stands out as a comprehensive biosecurity product, offering protection for animals on-farm.

Kenocox – Introducing a groundbreaking broad-spectrum disinfectant specifically designed with proven efficacy against bacteria, viruses and protozoa in the environment.

Disinfection in your calf housing facilities with Kencox: