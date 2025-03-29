Unfortunately, they are not dwarf trees!

Both dwarf fruit trees and standard (full-sized) fruit trees offer unique advantages, so the choice depends on your garden space and care preferences.

Why plant dwarf fruit trees?

Dwarf fruit trees take up less space and tend to bear fruit quicker than standard trees. Photo / Unsplash, Andreas M

Dwarf fruit trees are perfect for small gardens, patios or even containers.

They take up less space and are more manageable in tighter areas.

Because of their smaller size, dwarf trees make it much easier to harvest fruit, as you don’t need a ladder to reach the branches, which can be especially helpful.

When it comes to faster fruit production (and who doesn’t want that), dwarf trees tend to bear fruit more quickly than standard trees, often within 2-3 years of planting, whereas standard trees can take 4-6 years or longer.

If you’re looking for quicker results, dwarf trees are the way to go.

Dwarf trees are easier to maintain, prune and manage, and their smaller size makes it more straightforward to shape them and care for them.

Additionally, their smaller root systems require less water and nutrients.

People who may not have traditional garden space but still want fresh fruit can plant their fruit trees in large pots and containers with much success.

Why plant standard fruit trees?

Full-sized trees are a good long-term choice if you have the space. Photo / Pexels, Karolina Grabowska

Standard (full-sized) trees produce a much larger quantity of fruit compared to dwarf varieties.

If you’re aiming for a bigger harvest for preserving, full-sized trees are better suited to provide that abundance.

Standard trees generally live longer than dwarf trees and continue producing fruit for many years.

If you have the space and want a tree that can be a lasting part of your landscape, full-sized trees are a good long-term choice.

Standard trees have larger and more robust root systems that help them withstand drought, wind and other environmental stresses better than dwarf varieties.

There are more varieties of standard fruit trees to choose from, giving you more options in terms of fruit types, flavours and characteristics.

If you’re looking for a more traditional orchard look or a tree that offers significant shade and beauty, standard fruit trees are often more ornamental due to their size and stature.

It is a good idea to have a chat with your local garden centre or tree stockist about the best varieties for your region – and get growing!