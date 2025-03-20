The Pyes predominantly run a feed system across the 335ha (325ha effective) property, finishing steers and bulls for supply.

Rob came from a teaching background and was fortunate to learn the ropes of successful beef farming from Mandy’s father.

The couple’s goal is to produce a high-quality product where both animals and the environment are well cared for, and the support of their experienced farm worker has helped make this goal a reality.

Since taking over, the Pyes have significantly enhanced the farm’s natural environment, fencing more than 5km of riparian areas above and beyond industry standards.

They have also installed drains, prioritised water management and, over the past six years, planted more than 18,000 native trees, reflecting a strong focus on protecting the property’s natural features, including the stunning Māngere River and waterfall.

Stocking numbers are carefully tailored to environmental conditions, and judges praised the animals’ exceptional condition and temperament.

Judges noted that strategic grazing and runoff management reduced sediment and nutrient leaching.

This safeguarded freshwater quality on their land and contributed to the wider catchment’s environmental health.

The judges were impressed by the farm’s progress and said this was due to excellent management, strong governance and tireless effort.

They also praised the couple’s resilience and adaptability, noting that they continuously improved their systems to meet environmental and business goals.

“Mangere Falls Farm exemplifies the future of farming – where environmental care, efficiency, and business success go hand in hand,” they said.

“Their commitment to passing on a sustainable, thriving farm to future generations makes them true industry leaders.”

The Pyes will join the supreme winners from the 10 other regions in the Ballance Farm Environment Awards and be considered for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy at the trust’s National Showcase in Wellington in June.

The recipients of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy then become 2025’s National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing.

Rob and Mandy Pye also won the following awards:

Beef + Lamb New Zealand Livestock Farm Award

Norwood Farming Efficiency Award

Northland Regional Council Water Quality Enhancement Award.

Other Northland Ballance Farm Environment Award winners

Maria Puig and Mauricio Castellano – Maulen Partnership and Northland College Farm, Kaikohe

Ballance Agri-Nutrients Soil Management Award

Bayleys People in Primary Sector Award

DairyNZ Sustainability and Stewardship Award.

Hill Laboratories Agri-Science Award Board of Trustees and Matthew Payne – Whangaroa Ngaiotonga Trust, Whangaruru

Rabobank Agri-Business Management Award

NZFET Climate Recognition Award Pete Bond and Kelly Hackett — Bond Farms, Kaipara

NZFET Biodiversity Award.

Catchment Group Showcase

The awards also highlighted the Bream Bay Rivers Catchment Group as part of the Catchment Group Showcase.

Formed in 2023 under the umbrella of the Piroa Conservation Trust, the group’s overarching goal is to develop a sustainable model for catchment restoration, working in partnership with Patuharakeke iwi/hapū.

Specific goals include boosting their kiwi population through active pest control programmes and restoring key freshwater ecosystems – creating interconnected corridors for biodiversity.

To achieve these goals, the group is working with almost 130 landowners to implement practical, on-farm solutions that benefit both the environment and farming operations.