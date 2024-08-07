The Beekeepers Conference 2024 starts this weekend in Whanganui. Photo / Warren Buckland
Whanganui is going to be buzzing this weekend.
The Beekeepers Conference 2024, hosted by the Southern North Island Beekeepers Group, starts on Sunday at the Whanganui Racecourse and runs until Tuesday, August 13.
For hobby beekeepers or honey producers, this is a chance to gain a wealth of knowledge, some good networking and maybe answers to some of those questions they have been wanting answers to when it comes to bees.
The group pulled the conference together in just over three months.
Interest had been high and the group hoped for 100 attendees each day.